Frederick Jones's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel in Gray, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frederick in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel website.
Published by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
