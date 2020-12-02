Menu
Frederick Jones
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1948
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Atlanta Falcons
United States Air Force
Frederick Jones's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel in Gray, GA .

Published by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane, Gray, Georgia 31032
Nov
10
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane, Gray, Georgia 31032
