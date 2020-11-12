Menu
Frederick Seigfried
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1926
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Frederick Seigfried's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by John J. Bryers Funeral Home in Willow Grove, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home website.

Published by John J. Bryers Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Service
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
