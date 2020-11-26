Menu
Frederick Sponheimer
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1940
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Frederick Sponheimer's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .

Published by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bensalem Township Country Club
2000 Brown Avenue, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020
Nov
12
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Bensalem Township Country Club
2000 Brown Avenue, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
