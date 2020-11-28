Menu
Fredna White
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1927
DIED
November 22, 2020
Fredna White's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hazel Green Funeral Home in Hazel Green, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hazel Green Funeral Home website.

Published by Hazel Green Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Prospect Cemetery
32 Prospect Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee 37334
Funeral services provided by:
Hazel Green Funeral Home
