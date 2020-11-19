Menu
Fredrick Balke
1922 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1922
DIED
November 12, 2020
Fredrick Balke's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stoess Funeral Home website.

Published by Stoess Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Nov
17
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
