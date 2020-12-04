Fredrick Jenkins's passing at the age of 101 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland in Cleveland, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fredrick in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland website.
Published by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.