Fredrick Willie
1976 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1976
DIED
December 2, 2020
Fredrick Willie's passing at the age of 44 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL
4155 S. R. L. THORNTON FRWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Dec
11
Funeral
1:00p.m.
GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL
4155 S. R. L. THORNTON FRWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
