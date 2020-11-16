Menu
Frieda Hieber
1923 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1923
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
general electric
Frieda Hieber's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
7710 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
Funeral services provided by:
Hite Funeral Home
