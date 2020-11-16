Menu
Frieda Hieber
1923 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1923
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
general electric
Frieda Hieber's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
7710 East State Blvd, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
7710 East State Blvd, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
Nov
20
Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery Fort Wayne
7710 E. State Blvd, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
So sorry for your loss. She was one to bring joy to those she meant.
Carol Schaefer
November 16, 2020