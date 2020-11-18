Menu
Fritzi Rousos
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1935
DIED
November 16, 2020
Fritzi Rousos's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Toledo Memorial Park
Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
Funeral services provided by:
Reeb Funeral Home
