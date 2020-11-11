Menu
Frutos Cota
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1942
DIED
November 7, 2020
Frutos Cota's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terpening & Son Mortuary in Artesia, NM .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodbine Cemetery
200 E. Hermosa Avenue, Artesia, New Mexico 88210
