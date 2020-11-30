Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gabriel Gonzales
1971 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1971
DIED
November 21, 2020
Gabriel Gonzales's passing at the age of 49 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gabriel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX 79762
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss.
Madaleine Ren&#233;e Alexander
Coworker
November 27, 2020