Gabriel Rollie-Miller
1998 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1998
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gabriel Rollie-Miller's passing at the age of 21 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE .

Published by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, Nebraska 68504
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
