Gael Ann Pyper passed away at 8:47 pm surrounded by family on September 15, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1959 in Airdrie, Scotland to George and Ann Allan. At a young age, she immigrated to the United States with her family. One of her greatest joys was the birth of her firecracker daughter, Heather. Heather gave her two amazing grandchildren, Riley Green and Ziggy Wichman, whom Gael adored.

Gael's life can be best described as a life of service and caring for others. She had a generous heart and cared for the underdog. She was organized and always stepped up to help. She worked over 35 years in the car dealership business at Dan Eastman and Larry H. Miller Bountiful where she was respected and loved. Gael went out of her way to take care of everyone and was willing to give the shirt off her back, if the need arose. Gael loved her family and kept everyone in line. She is remembered by her family as someone quick of wit, sharp of tongue, and fiercely loyal. You could rely on Gael. She was someone you wanted on your team and she was always there, rock solid and steadfast.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Heather (Roxy) Wichman and her son-in-law, Ryan Wichman. She is survived by her parents, siblings, and grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Bountiful 14th Ward Chapel, 1500 South 600 East, on September 19 from 9 am to 9:45 am. Funeral services will begin at 10 am. Due to local Covid directives, only 100 people will be allowed to attend the funeral service. Russon Mortuary & Crematory will live broadcast the funeral service on their Facebook Page to allow more to participate in celebrating Gael's life.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.