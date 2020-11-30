Gaetano Saccomanno's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bocco Funeral Home in Cherry Hill, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gaetano in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bocco Funeral Home website.
Published by Bocco Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
