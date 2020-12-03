Gail Hamilton's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gail in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Denton-Wood Funeral Home website.
Published by Denton-Wood Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
