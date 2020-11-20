Menu
Gail Tremble
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1947
DIED
November 10, 2020
Gail Tremble's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Jacksonville, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Cemetery
3811 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32207
Funeral services provided by:
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
