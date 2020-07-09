Gale L. Johnson
March 2, 1928 ~ July 7, 2020
Gale L. Johnson, 92, passed away from natural causes on July 7, 2020 with family members by his side. He was born in Ogden, Utah to the late Herman G. and Fannie V. Johnson.
Gale proudly served his country after World War II in the United States Army Air Corp and the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1967.
In 1948, Gale was deployed to Okinawa, where he was assigned to post-war restoration at the Kadena Army Air Base. Later that year, he served at Northwest Air Force Base, Guam, where he was deployed to several islands in the South Pacific, including Japan, Saipan and Iwo Jima. In Saipan, he was assigned to projects during the decommissioning of Northwest AFB. In 1948, Gale was promoted to Corporal, and then promoted to Buck Sergeant. In 1949, Gale was assigned to Castle AFB, Merced, California. During the Korean War, he traveled to England to help commission an air base and maintain aircraft electronics. Other assignments took Gale to Iceland and the Azores. In 1952, Gale was assigned to Travis AFB, Fairfield, California. During that tour, Gale traveled to Guam, Kwajalein, Wake, Okinawa, and Hawaii to perform in-flight aircraft maintenance. In 1953, Gale was assigned to Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, where he was promoted to Tech Sergeant. While there, Gale traveled to Africa and the Azores for aircraft maintenance. In 1955, Gale was assigned to Hill AFB, Utah. He traveled to Keesler AFB, Mississippi and Lowry AFB, Colorado for Aircraft Special Equipment Training. In 1959, Gale was assigned to Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota. In 1960, Gale was assigned to Thule AFB, Greenland, during the Vietnam War. In 1961, Gale was assigned to Eglin AFB, Florida, where he conducted aircraft electronics testing. In 1967, Gale retired from the United States Air Force with an Honorable Discharge. Gale retired a second time as a civil service electronics specialist for the air force.
Gale enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing, camping and target practice. He also enjoyed working on electronics and operating his home-built solar power system. Above all, he loved his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark R. Johnson, Kathy Godwin, Brenda Crisler and Paula J. Johnson; his sisters, Marian Phillips and Bonnie Brosseau; and numerous other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Duane Johnson, and his sister, Evelyn Porter.
Graveside services to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
