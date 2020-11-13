Garey Eddins's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services in Birmingham, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Garey in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services website.
Published by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services on Nov. 13, 2020.
