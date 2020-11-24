Menu
Garfield Franklin
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1961
DIED
November 23, 2020
Garfield Franklin's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapel
1800 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64109
Nov
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapel
1800 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64109
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City
