Garin F. "Gary" Vesely, 75, of Delmont, formerly of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born February 10, 1945 in Charleroi, son of the late Joseph and Mary Simala Vesely. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra F. Vesely; two sons, Nathan G. and Nicholas J. Vesely. Prior to retirement, he was a special education teacher for the Pittsburgh Public School District for over 35 years. He was also the Athletic Director at Schenley High School. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville and was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. Gary is survived by a granddaughter, Madison Vesely; two brothers, Gerard (Jenice) Vesely of Nottingham Twp and Norbert (Donna) Vesely of Monessen; longtime friends, F. Charles and Geraldine "Gina" Venturella of Clymer; numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held for Gary and his wife Sandy on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville at 10:30 AM. Please meet directly at church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 410 N Fourth Street, Indiana, PA 15701. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com