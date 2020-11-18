Menu
Garl Campbell
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1942
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Garl Campbell's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington in Huntington, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home
715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana 46750
