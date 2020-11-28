Menu
Garland Knox
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1958
DIED
November 20, 2020
Garland Knox's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home in Dayton, TN .

Published by Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home Inc
1670 Market Street, Dayton, Tennessee 37321
Funeral services provided by:
Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home
