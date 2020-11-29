Menu
Garlin Carr
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1928
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden City Cemetery
US Air Force
Garlin Carr's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Roy, UT .

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Roy
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah 84067
Dec
2
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Roy
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah 84067
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
