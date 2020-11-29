Garlin (Gary) Edwin Carr



June 15, 1928 – November 26, 2020



Gary passed away November 26, 2020 with his family surrounding him. He was born June 15, 1928 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Wolford Whitley and Dorcus Retha (Beams) Carr.



He joined the US Air force on February 4, 1947 in Fort Hayes, Ohio. He was discharged from the US Air Force February 13, 1953 in Clearfield, Utah. He served during WWII and in Korea as a Staff Sargent.



Gary married Shirley Summers on March 5, 1951 they were married for 58 years. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2009.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints. He was baptized at the age 86 by his great grandson.



Gary loved fixing things with his grandkids and taught them everything he could. His grandkids always said "if grandpa can't fix it, it can't be fixed".



He is survived by his daughter Lynn Dee (Randy) Jackson, 6 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. His 2 sisters Phyllis (Kenneth) Hassink, Ruth Moses and 2 sisters-in-law, Shelia Ruckstuhl and Joyce (Walt) Bielik.



Gary is preceded in death by his wife, daughters: Kristie Kay Crenshaw, Lori Ann Ryder, Son, Rodney, son-in-law, Peter Hock, and grandson, Harrison Maughn. His parents, brothers: Kenneth and Bobby and his sister JoAnn Rose.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 1:00 PM at the Ogden City Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 6-8 PM and prior to the services 11-12 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah. There will be a livestream of the graveside service at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Garlin's obituary page on Myers website, starting at 12:55 p.m.





