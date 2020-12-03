Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Garry Pierce
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1939
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Latter-Day Saints
University Of Utah
Utah National Guard
Garry Pierce's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Mortuary in St. George, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Garry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hughes Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Tonaquint Cemetery
1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah 84770
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.