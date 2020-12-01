Menu
Garry Wilber
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1947
DIED
November 28, 2020
Garry Wilber's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Published by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Vernon Cemetery
Pike St., Vernon, Indiana 47282
Funeral services provided by:
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
