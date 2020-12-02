Menu
Garth Egli
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1947
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Elks Lodge
Garth Egli's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Garth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Mike will be dearly missed, such a gentle heart and a loving disposition, thoughts and prayers for peace for the whole family during this difficult time.
Mindy kohman
Friend
November 30, 2020
Mindy kohman
November 30, 2020
Gary Wilson
November 30, 2020