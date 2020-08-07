Garth William South passed away peacefully at LDS Hospital on August 2, 2020 after a long battle with various illnesses.



He was born March 11, 1965 at Dee Hospital, Ogden, Utah to LaVar B South and Sharon J Saunders. He grew up in Washington Terrace, Utah and graduated from Bonneville High School.



On April 15, 1988, Garth married Anita Lance and they had two daughters, Ambrie and Mackenzie. He and his family lived in West Haven, Utah.



He worked at Western Zirconium for 25-plus years holding various positions, he was a tech support writer when he retired due to medical reasons.



He enjoyed ice hockey, photography, hunting, camping, spending time with his family, and scuba diving. He was always willing to help others and was always there for his children and family. He was supportive, patient, and funny.



Garth is survived by his wife, Anita Lance South, children Ambrie Dawn South and Mackenzie Anna South. He is also survived by his siblings, Bruce South (Susie), Kevin South (Jodi), and Paulette Meyerpeter (Don). He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brent South.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



Interment, West Haven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.





