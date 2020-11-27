Gary Allison's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lunsford Funeral Home in Cuthbert, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lunsford Funeral Home website.
Published by Lunsford Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.