Gary Bailey
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1950
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
Gary Bailey's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parks Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bethany United Methodist Church
