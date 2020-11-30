Menu
Gary Brezler
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1944
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Moose Lodge
United States Army
Gary Brezler's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stallings Funeral Home in Pasadena, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stallings Funeral Home website.

Published by Stallings Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Nov
30
Viewing
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Stallings Funeral Home
