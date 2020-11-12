Menu
Gary Campbell
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1942
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gary Campbell's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Nov. 12, 2020.
I have so many wonderful memories with my Uncle Gary. It’s unfortunate how many years have passed without seeing you, but you were always in our hearts and on our minds. This is a happy ending for you to be back with Auntie. I hope you both rest in the sweetest peace together. xo
Danielle Donohoe
Family
November 10, 2020
Rest In Peace Gary. Alway’s a fair man.

Your Loving Sister in Law

Sherri
Sherri Donohoe
Family
November 10, 2020
Gary, you were one of the most decent, stand up people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I am very sorry to hear of your passing. Rest in peace.
Dave Stone
Friend
November 10, 2020