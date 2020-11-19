Menu
Gary Clevenger
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1943
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Gary Clevenger's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby, OH .

Published by Barkdull Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N. Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N. Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875
Barkdull Funeral Home
