Gary Dean Coonradt (67) died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.



Gary was born in Ogden, Utah on January 19th, 1953 to Catherine Hennefer and Arvil Lee Coonradt. In 1961, following divorce, his mother married David G. Reed, a very respected Ogden City Police Officer, who raised Gary and his sisters.



Gary has three sisters: Camille Janovak (Phil) Kathryn Lewis (Mike) and Chris McGrew (Jeff), whom he adores; a half brother and sister, Wesley and Wendy Coonradt from his Father's second marriage. Married during his tour of service, Gary had two beautiful children; Ann Marie Coonradt and Jack Coonradt. From his second marriage, his treasured daughter, "Boogins," Brooke Coonradt was born. He later married the love of his life… and the reason for his being, Deede Mildon. They enjoy a veryspecial and unique kind of love.



To say that Gary Dean was a "one-of-a-kind" person would be an understatement. His love for life and adventure was inspiring. Physically and mentally strong, he made a commitment to good health and



maintained a vigorous exercise routine while watching his diet closely. Gary was extremely compassionate and truly cared for people, especially those in need. Confident in his ability and skill, he mastered everything he put his mind to. He was also a practical jokester.



Gary spent a significant amount of time working in his grandparent's fruit orchard. It was here that he first learned the value of hard work and the importance of being frugal. He was a born athlete and excelled at most all sports; he was the captain of his high school football team and the quarterback on his police football league. He was a devoted runner and played basketball, baseball, and volleyball like it was his job. He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, camping, sky-diving, and paragliding. He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed this pastime well into his 60's.



At 18 years of age Gary Dean enlisted in the Marine Corps, the most prestigious brand of military service, during the Vietnam War. Gary was assigned platoon leader during the duration of boot camp and was selected as the top recruit of his platoon, being awarded the title of "Honorman." He earned the accomplished level of Expert in marksmanship.



Gary was given the distinguished assignment of becoming a diplomatic guard at the American Embassy in Mexico City. His Marine Detachment was awarded the Marine Corp's "Meritorious Unit Citation" for performing their duties in an exemplary manner while protecting the embassy during



two dangerous foreign defector incidents involving over fifty thousand hostile demonstrators. In July 1975 Gary Dean was selected as Marine of the Month in the Infantry Training Battalion of the First Marine Division for superior performance. He demonstrated as a primary M-60 machine gun drill instructor. His unit was recognized for achieving the highest fitness score in the Marine Corps during the semi-annual Inspector General visits.



Following his tour of duty in the Marine Corps Gary moved back to Utah and became a Police Officer where he served Ogden City and Salt Lake City for 11 years.



Gary saved many human lives, and said that, "the actual act of saving a life is rewarding beyond words." Because of his bravery, he received the Police Star, the highest honor bestowed to an officer.



While working full-time as a police officer he received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Weber State University.



After his career as a police officer he dabbled in professional boxing, king crab fishing in the Bering Strait and retired as a high-voltage power lineman.



For fun, and simply because he could, he got his pilot's license, attempted bull riding, cliff dove from heights over forty feet, and ran a category 5 white water rapid section of the Weber River. Skydiving was "an absolutely unique thrill" for him.



Adventurous, thrill-seeking, and larger than life, Gary yearned for peace and greatly appreciated beauty. His love of the outdoors inspired him. He often spoke of Utah's primitive wilderness as being "unsurpassed for its soul touching beauty."



Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Reed and step-father, Dave.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. A family gathering to honor and celebrate Gary Dean's life will be held at his home in Syracuse following the service.



