Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Costa
1956 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1956
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gary Costa's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. in Nashua, NH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, NH 03060-3844
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, NH 03060-3844
Funeral services provided by:
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Gary, one of the "good guys" will always remember you as a dedicated worker and good friend, RIP Stony Brook & Barry Paletta
barry paletta
Friend
December 4, 2020