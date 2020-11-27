Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Duncan
1951 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1951
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Gary Duncan's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy, Bessemer City, North Carolina 28016
Funeral services provided by:
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.