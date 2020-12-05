Gary Ellinghuysen's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin-Gray Funeral Home website.
Published by Griffin-Gray Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
