Gary Ferguson
1973 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1973
DIED
November 16, 2020
Gary Ferguson's passing at the age of 47 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Nov
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
