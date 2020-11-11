Menu
Gary Fjetland
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1950
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Gary Fjetland's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .

Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1198 FM 3197, Wellington, Texas 79095
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
