Gary Galewski
1949 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1949
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Gary Galewski's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona in Winona, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona website.

Published by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
N20555 County Road G, Dodge, Wisconsin 54625
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
N20555 County Road G, Dodge, Wisconsin 54625
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
N20555 County Road G, Dodge, Wisconsin 54625
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
