Gary Glover's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bush Funeral Home in Elbridge, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bush Funeral Home website.
Published by Bush Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.