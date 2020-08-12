Gary grew up in Salt Lake City. As a young boy he enjoyed many great adventures as a boy scout. He enjoyed hunting and target shooting. He played football at West High and swam at the University of Utah. After two years of college, he joined the Army and spent time at Fort Ord, Fort Carson, Alameda Naval Base, and Fort Dix. He received Advanced Infantry Training and was selected for Military Intelligence School which sent him to Europe. He spent time in Germany on various assignments. He took an early release and returned to Salt Lake to pursue his education. Gary attended Westminister College briefly and two more years at the University of Utah before transferring to Weber State where he received his Bachelor's Degree.

Gary worked in Business his entire life. Specifically, he worked in Sales and Marketing, as well as Management. He grew up working at Gray's Motor Service, a boat and automobile business owned by his father and uncle's in Salt Lake.



He enjoyed bowling, and boating and was an avid runner. During his adult life he ran hundreds of miles in all types of weather. He loved to read and was constantly learning something new. He followed politics and current events closely.

Gary will be remembered by many for his humor and kindness. He was always looking for ways to lighten other's burdens. He was very intuitive and sensitive to people. He would find a way to lift and brighten a complete stranger.



He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Funeral services will be Friday, August 14, 2020, 1:00 PM at Russon Mortuary 295 N. Main St, Bountiful, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 11:30 – 12:30.





