Gary Gries
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1940
DIED
November 26, 2020
Gary Gries's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap in Bethel Park, PA .

Published by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes Inc.
5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania 15102
Nov
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes Inc.
5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania 15102
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Church
6414 Montour St., South Park, Pennsylvania 15129
Funeral services provided by:
Paul L Henney Memorial Chap
