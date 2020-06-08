Gary Gene HowellJune 3, 1952 ~ June 8, 2020 Gary Gene Howell, 68, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on June 3, 1952, the son of Eugene Wallace and Lois Van Woerkom Howell.Gary grew up in Sunset, UT and attended Clearfield High School. He continued his education through technical schools and obtained several professional certifications. He went on to pursue a career as a Metrologist and Quality Assurance Inspector for Hill Air Force Base and the ATK.Gary met the love of his life, Sharon Dawn Goss, and they were married on November 23, 1977 in Ogden, Utah. They raised three children together in Sunset where Gary was always involved in every activity his children did. He coached little league football, participated as a leader with the Boy Scouts of America, and spent countless hours teaching his children how to fish, camp, hunt, build things, play, and enjoy life. The dedication to creating joy in the life of his kids carried on to his Grandchildren - he was the best Grandpa any child could ask for. The Howell home became a place where neighborhood friends often gathered, and Gary always made sure everyone was fed. He also took care of anyone that crossed his path and dedicated countless hours to volunteering in his community. Gary had many friends that were considered his family, and many stories that he told about the years they all spent together living life to the fullest. These friendships continued as families grew and we all became one. The list of friends and loved ones he had would span pages and pages. He made sure that they all knew his love for them and kept in contact as much as he could through Facebook, hours of phone calls, and texting. As his mobility declined, his friends made sure to reach out, stop by, and help him in any way they could. A true testament to the type of friendships he had. Gary loved to write books, tell stories, and create poetry. He leaves behind thousands of words on pages of notebooks that we hope to put together and share with his loved ones. He created Crooked Star Creations and began painting beautiful scenes on rocks that he and his granddaughter enjoyed dropping off in the community for others to find. He also loved to carve walking sticks that he whittled his logo onto. Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Marissa Howell (Jan Eliason) and Sarah (John) Akrouche; his son, Michael Howell; and three grandchildren: granddaughter, Madison Howell and grandsons, Bren Hoxha and Lennox Howell. He is also survived by his sisters, Jolene (Mike) Hall, Christine (Les) Engman, and Cindy (Kirk) Hamblin; and brother, Bart (Lori) Howell. He has many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and they have referred to him as "The Greatest Man" they knew. The list of those that will carry his memory is vast, and you know how much love he had for all of you. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lois Howell, and his older brother, John Lloyd; and his grandparents, Lloyd and Mary Howell, and John and Dorothy Van Woerkom. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the West Point Cemetery, 80 N 4000 W, West Point. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at 467 N 4000 W, West Point, UT. If you knew him you would know he would much rather us gather around to enjoy good food, laugh, and tell stories. Please join us.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.