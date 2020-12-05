Gary Joseph's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi Funeral Home website.
Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
