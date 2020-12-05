Menu
Gary Joseph
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1943
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gary Joseph's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi Funeral Home
