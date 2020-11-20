Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Keyes
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1941
DIED
November 15, 2020
Gary Keyes's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home in Fremont, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Joe Stein introduced me to a man he deeply respected and loved in 1971. Joe, Gary, John Mulvey and Jim Obetts they had a truly rare bond of friendship and fishing. I often think besides missing family, one of Joe’s greatest regrets about moving out west was missing his “fishing life” with Gary and the others guys. He never found other friends that could ever hold. a candle to them.
Gary I always enjoyed you. So many times, fish dinners with him and you Lisa.
Very saddened by this news. Love Joanna
Joanna Pellerito
Friend
November 19, 2020
I remember hearing my Gary’s name in most of my Dad’s Michigan fishing stories. He had wonderful memories with him. My Dad, Joe Stein, has been gone for far too long but I am praying these two are fishing together up in heaven! ❤
Lia Stein Thuneman
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Lisa and Family, we have so many memories. Where to begin, our brother Joe loves Gary like a brother their fishing trips on the Muskegon River. The stories of Lugen (Lithuanian heritage)and mushroom hunting, I could go on forever. Our Mom loved you all very much, she loved the Grandkids coming and picking Raspberries, your trips to the UP. We all will miss Gary❤
Gayle Horton and Family
Friend
November 19, 2020
Dear Lisa and family,
We are so very sad to hear of Gary’s passing. We’ve been sitting here reminiscing about old times. Jim especially has fond memories of fishing with Gary. We both enjoyed our many visits through the years. We shared a lot of laughs. Even though we were in Wisconsin for many years, we enjoyed seeing you during our visits to Michigan. We will miss Gary’s wit, laugh and friendship. Love to you and your family.
Jim and Judy O&#8217;Betts
Friend
November 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Gary. I worked with Gary at the shop and being an avid fisherman as Gary was we always had stories to swap back and forth. Good man and a good worker. May God bless his family and friends and may he get you through the times ahead. My wife and I will pray for the family and rest assured you will see him again in Gods glory.
Denny & Kay Gregory
Friend
November 18, 2020