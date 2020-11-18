Menu
Gary Kornegay
1952 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1952
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
United States Air Force
Gary Kornegay's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

Published by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
La Grange First Free Will Baptist Church
802 S Caswell Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551
Funeral services provided by:
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
