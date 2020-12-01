Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Malone
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1940
DIED
November 22, 2020
Gary Malone's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Commerce, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
South of Hwy 11, Wolfe City, Texas 75496
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.