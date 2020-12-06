Menu
Gary Martin
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Gary Martin's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center website.

Published by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Grace Church
2692 N. Dettman Road, Jackson, Michigan 49201
Dec
4
Service
1:00p.m.
Grace Church
2692 North Dettman Road
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Grace Church
2692 N. Dettman Road, Jackson, Michigan 49201
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
GUEST BOOK
Condolences & sympathy to Brian Martin & family, so sorry for your loss
Brian Phelps
Friend
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Virginia Robinson
Friend
December 4, 2020
David Williamsen
December 3, 2020
.
Paul Gilmartin
Classmate
December 3, 2020
Bruce, Beth & Brian, I was so sorry to learn of your dad's passing. As you know, he was my very first and very favorite boss! I have many fond memories of Gary, Marilyn and you kids from years ago. Praying that happy family memories will bring you comfort as you deal with the grief of this loss. Tinker
Tinker VanEpps
Friend
December 3, 2020
Thank you for your service Mr. Martin.
December 3, 2020